News From Africa Kenya: Where Are Women in 2022 Presidential Race? By admin 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 42 [Nation] No woman has explicitly expressed interest in the top seat while men are already two years ahead in race Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments