News From Africa

Kenya: Wilbroda’s Tribute to Papa Shirandula

By
0
Post Views: Visits 29

[Nairobi News] It’s already one week since the popular TV star Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula passed away.

Virus victim Fellaini heads hat-trick to stun Benitez in China

Previous article

Kenya: 2 Arrested Over Covid Rumours About Matiangi

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa