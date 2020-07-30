Kidnap Gang Executioner reveals he killed ‘just five victims’

…as FCT Police arrest 24 other Kidnappers, Cultists, Car Snatchers & Armed Robbery Suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A kidnapping kingpin and executioner of the gang arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team, Musa Umar, has narrated his roles as the killer for his criminal group.

Umar, 22, alongside his gang members and over 20 others were paraded in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

The suspect revealed that he joined the gang in Kaduna State about three years ago, adding that his duty was to kill kidnap victims.

The suspect who spoke in Hausa disclosed that he had so far killed three men and two women- all from Katsina State.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said, “I am a farmer and also a kidnapper. I was engaged to kill victims by my gang members and so far, I have killed, five persons. They were three men and two women and they were all from Katsina State.”

Meanwhile, In furtherance of its onslaught on criminal gangs including Kidnappers, One Chance gangs, Cultists, car snatchers and armed robbery suspects terrorizing Abuja communities, the Police on Wednesday paraded 24 suspects arrested by crack teams of the FCT Command.

Commissioner of Police, FCT, Bala Ciroma disclosed that some of the cultists members were nabbed during an initiation ceremony for Black Axe members when operatives of the command swooped on them.

Ciroma said, “On 12th June, 2020, acting on tip off, Police operatives from the Anti-One Chance Unit arrested one Prosper Jerry 21years, Jeff Ikenna 34years and Uche Uzosike 41years all male at Idu for engaging in cult activities.

“The suspects stated that they are members of the Black Axe Aiye Confraternity. One (1) locally made pistol was recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

Also, “Following coordinated operations along Ketti, Gwagwalada and Zuba axis, operatives of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested four suspects linked to cattle rustling and kidnapping around the axis.

The suspects who have made useful statement on their involvement in the criminal acts are, Jubril Muazu 21years, Abdullahi Muhammed 27years, Adamu Musa 34 years and Babuga Ardo 19 years all male.

“One (1) revolver pistol, one dane gun, seven (7) rounds of live ammunition, one (1) long knife and two (2) long sticks were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

Similarly, “On 26th July, 2020 in response to a complaint of kidnap, Police operatives from the Command Anti-One Chance unit arrested one Torkwase Queen Ayakpa 37years at Mashafa village, Mpape after she conspired with one Fidelis Ikule 36years to stage her own kidnap.

“The suspect stated that she faked her kidnap to extort the sum of #20, 000 from her elder sister.

According to the suspect, her intention was to use the crime proceed to start a business.

On the arrest of Car snatchers, the CP said, “On 18th June 2020 acting on intelligence, Police operatives from the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad on patrol arrested one Zakari Kaura 41years, Sirajo Ibrahim 38years, Usman Adamu 43years, Tasiu Abdullahi and Abdulkadir Muktar 32years all male along Utako-Berger axis in possession of seven (7) fabricated master keys, used by the gang to steal cars.

“The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the theft of over 10 cars along the axis.

According to the suspects, most of the stolen cars are sold outside Nigeria. The exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) immobile Pontiac Vibe and seven (7) locally fabricated master keys.

“Efforts are being intensified to recover the cars stolen by the suspects.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED FRAUDSTER

Furthermore, the Police said that “On 29th June 2020 acting on a complaint, Operatives from the Anti-One Chance Unit arrested one Ademola Olarenwaju 20years a member of a 3-man syndicate, who specialise in defrauding their unsuspecting victim.

He was arrested at his hideout in Galadimawa. The suspect confessed that he posed as an herb seller to lure his victim, whom he later defrauded of the sum of Two Million Naira.

The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: three (3) native pots, several pieces of white clothes and bottles of herbal concoctions.

Regarding arrest of armed robbery suspects, the CP said, “On 17th July 2020 acting on intelligence, Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested one Jeremiah Adi 23years and Abraham David 25years at Jabi in possession of a berretta pistol, which is used by the suspects to rob their victims.

“Other exhibits recovered from the suspects are seven (7) rounds of live ammunition.

In the same vein, On 24th July 2020 acting on tip-off, Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad have arrested three suspects linked to some robbery attacks around Kugbo and Karu axis.

‘The suspects, one Naziru Idris 18years, Munsir Muhammed 26years and Usman Yusuf 22years all male, were arrested at their hideout in Nyanya Gwandara, Nasarawa state.

“The suspects who belong to an eight-man armed robbery gang have given vital information on their involvement in the crime.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) locally made pistol, four (4) rounds of live 9mm ammunition, two (2) screwdrivers, four (4) Dell laptops, twenty-six (26) mobile phones, two (2) ATM cards, assorted jewelleries, twenty-two (22) sim cards, four(4) bags, five(5) wallets and other household items.

“Efforts are in place to arrest other members of the gang that are at large.

The Police noted that all the 24 suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming Sallah celebration, the FCT Police Commissioner disclosed that the Command has made adequate preparation to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said, “In view of the subsisting Covid-19 guidelines, the Command implores members of the public to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 protocol at the Friday prayer mosque in their respective areas.

“I wish to also assure FCT residents that in tandem with our commitment to protect lives and property in FCT, the Command has deployed proactive crime detection and preventive measure to beef up security across FCT. In this regard, I implore residents to continue to partner with the Command in its ongoing fight against crime and criminality.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Kidnap Gang Executioner reveals he killed ‘just five victims’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...