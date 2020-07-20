Kidnapped late Edo speaker’s wife not released

The wife of a late former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hassana Garuba, and her driver are still in the custody of their abductors, Daily Trust learnt.

It would be recalled that there were reports on Saturday night that Mrs. Garuba had been set free by her abductors.

A close family source, who craved anonymity, told our reporter that security operatives misconstrued the mother of the deceased for his wife.

The source also clarified that the children were not abducted with their mother as they were not in the vehicle at the time of the kidnap operation.

According to him, the kidnappers only took away Mrs. Garuba and her driver, and abandoned the mother-in-law in the vehicle.

The source also disclosed that the kidnappers had opened negotiations with the family but could not mention the amount being demanded as ransom.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he had little information on the matter as the kidnapping happened in Kogi State.

The kidnapping took place after the remains of the late Edo Assembly Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba, was laid to rest on Saturday night in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

