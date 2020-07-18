Kidnapped wife of late Edo speaker, children regain freedom

The kidnapped wife of the late former Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Mrs Hassana Zakawana Garuba and her children have regained freedom.

She was said to have been released few hours after their abduction.

A family source told Daily Trust that they have been reunited with the family and were present during the burial of her husband in line with Muslim rites.

He said the wailing and cry of the woman and her children that they lost their father made the kidnappers to pity them.

Efforts to confirm the release from the state police public relations officers, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, were unsuccessful as calls put across to his cell phone were not answered.

Daily Trust reports that Garuba, a two-time member of Edo Assembly died Saturday morning at an Abuja hospital. His wife, and children and driver who were travelling from Abuja to Auchi were abducted at Irepeni axis of Lokoja- Okene highway. The gunmen however left behind the deceased lawmaker’s aged mother because of her frailty. The Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, said he got information of a kidnap incident around Okene, but could not confirm the exact situation. “Yes, I heard of a kidnap incident around Okene and, I have sent my policemen to the area to ascertain the correct position of things. I do not know what exactly happened, so I cannot confirm what I don’t know. My men have gone their already,” the CP explained.

Like this: Like Loading...