Kidnappers abduct commissioner’s father in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Kidnappers Tuesday night reportedly abducted a community leader in Ugwuati community, in Ukwa West council area of Abia State, Chief Chilaka.

The 75-year-old community leader is said to be the father of a serving commissioner in Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ASOPADEC.

According to a family source, over 72 hours after his abduction, Pa Chilaka’s abductors were yet to establish contact with his family for ransom; raising fears about the health of

the septuagenarian.

Contacted, spokesman of the Abia State Police Command,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the police were yet to be informed about the incident.

However, a military source confirmed Pa Chilaka’s kidnap, but regretted the family members were yet to cooperate with soldiers to ensure his release.

