Kidney failure: Nigerians beg Osun Gov Oyetola to save his indigene, Oyetade Alalade

Concerned Nigerians on Thursday appealed to Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to come to the rescue of an indigene of the state, Oyetade Alalade, who is currently battling with kidney failure.

Netizens who made the call on popular Social network, Twitter, begged Gov. Oyetola to use his good office to ensure Alalade, who needs the sum of N15m for his kidney transplant stays alive.

So far, well-meaning Nigerians have been able to raise N11.8m to see Mr. Alalade scales through these trying times but he needs N3.2 million to balance the N15 million required to run the kidney transparently.

Alalade, who has been ill since 2018, was diagnosed with Diabetic Nephropathy, which has resulted in his two kidneys packing up, leaving him in urgent need of kidney transplant.

Speaking on the history of his ailment, Alalade, a diploma and degree graduates of Lagos State and Bowen Universities, who spoke via a video recording on his sick bed said: “The whole thing started with tummy and back pain but aggravated in April last year and I have been going from one hospital to the other.

“I have been to Garki General Hospital, Kubwa General Hospital, and Zenith Medical Centre all in Abuja. Unfortunately, it took awhile for them to diagnose my real ailment. They first said it was ulcer; later, they diagnosed diabetes. Earlier this year, I did another scan – I have done several scans by the way – and they discovered that my kidneys have packed up.

“I sincerely appreciate Nigerians for their assistance so far. However, I plead for more assistance for the N3.2 million balance to complete the N15 million required for the transplant. I pray God replenishes your pockets as you respond to my distress call. Thank you”.

To assist Alalade, kindly donate to: Alalade Oluwafunminiyi Oyetade, StanbicIBTC: 0013212057.

You can see some of the tweets by Twitter users below asking for help to get Alalade back on his feet again

