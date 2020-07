Kim Kardashian is trying to get her husband Kanye West better after he shared a Tweet stating that he was trying to divorce the reality TV personality. The two according to The Sun are constantly talking with Kim focused on how he will get better. The 43-year-old rapper, who allegedly suffers from bipolar disorder, and […]

The post Kim Kardashian Focused On Getting Kanye West Better Amid Divorce Rumour appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...