Kogi attack: We‘ll smoke out perpetrators, Yahaya Bello vows

KogiI State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has vowed to hunt down those behind the attack on Agbudu community in Koto Karfe Local Government Area of the state with a view to bringing them to justice.

Gunmen had attacked the community on Wednesday, killing 13 family members and a local, while six others sustained injuries.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Thursday, condemned the attack, describing it as “heinous” and “cowardly”.

He vowed to unleash his executive powers in collaboration with the security operatives to smoke out the attackers, while also sustaining the tempo to rid the state of criminals.

“Let me warn that there is no hiding place for them.

“The marauders should make no mistake that they can unleash terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.

“Whatever the cause of the attack may be, the criminals cannot escape the consequences of their dastardly act.

“We are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how far they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and made to face the law,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The governor commiserated with the family of the victims while assuring the people of Agbudu and the entire Kogites that their safety is of paramount importance to the state government.

Like this: Like Loading...