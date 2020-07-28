Daily News

Kogi West: Appeal Court dismisses Dino Melaye’s appeal

By
0
Post Views: Visits 29

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal by Dino Melaye, challenging election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner of the last election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

A three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against the appellant (Melaye).

Read Also: Dino’s metamorphosis

The panel upheld the judgment delivered on June 10, 2020 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the declaration of Adeyemi as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellate court, which struck out Adeyemi’s preliminary objection, awarded N50, 000 costs against Melaye and in favour of the respondents.

The court also struck out the cross-appeal by Adeyemi and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and awarded N50, 000 cost against them.

Southern Kaduna killings not from one-sided attacks — Army

Previous article

2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List Of Nominees For Major Categories

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News