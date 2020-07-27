Kudos FCT minister

Residents of the FCT will now heave a sigh of relief over the change of baton at the FCT Water Board. An Acting General Manager, Engr. Usman Abubakar Aliyu has just been appointed to replace the embattled former General Manager, Engr. Aliyu Ahmed Nahuce who was earlier arraigned before an FCT High Court over an alleged N275 million fraud by the EFCC. The residents of FCT have been watching events as they unfold, and have wondered how the former GM, who had taken his case before an Industrial Court, would still be allowed to run the affairs of the Board. His continued stay in office amounted to a conflict of interest.

Now that the FCT Minister, Mal, Mohammed Musa Bello, has answered our prayers by removing Nahuce, despite the numerous forces against such a move, he must be commended for taking the bull by the horn.

Mal. Mohammed Bello has re-affirmed the mantra of anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. We pray for the new helmsman at the Board, Engr. Aliyu, will bring his experience to bear and for us residents of the capital city to see the dividends in this change.

Bature Dogon-daji, Gwagwalada, Abuja

