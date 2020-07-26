Kurfi Instissar: Mother Nature’s Advocate

In a bid to keep the environment free from toxins, Kurfi Instissar, an environmental advocate has devised a new form of recycling disposed waste materials. Specifically, plastic bags commonly called nylon bags. These waste materials are recycled and transformed into interlocking tiles, which is equivalent to the conventional tiles used as building materials. Her initiative […]

