Labour demands compensation from firm over dead worker

Our Reporter

Organised Labour on Monday demanded compensation from Nycil Chemicals Ltd, Ogun State for a worker, Saka Haruna, said to have died on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown

The unions, National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) and Chemical and Non Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) asked the company to pay compensation to Haruna’s family.

They spoke to journalists while picketing the company.

NUCFRLANMPE president, Goke Olatunji, who is also the National Auditor of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and his counterpart in CANMPSSAN, Segun David pledged to ensure justice for the deceased.

Haruna, from Edo State, was reported to have been killed in an accident that occurred at the Sango Ota tollgate end of Ogun. .

Olatunji said the casual worker was one of the employees allegedly required to work for 48 hours non-stop during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government.

“He left the company after getting some stipend, to give N3,500 to his family so that they could eat during the lockdown. He called his wife to meet him at the Tollgate to give her the money, but he was killed in an accident; he never made it back to work.

“The unfortunate thing is that the management did not send condolences to the family, neither did they observe a minute’s silence for the dead worker,” Olatunji said.

According to him, unions do not discriminate between casuals and permanent workers; he assured embattled workers that the leadership would ensure that Haruna’s family gets what is due to it.

David emphasised that as far as the International Labour Organization (ILO) was concerned, Haruna died on active duty, adding that for the workers to have been locked up to work for 48 hours at stretch was anti-labour.

He said, “The normal work period is 40 hours in a week, but this workers did it for two days.”

