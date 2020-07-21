Labour, Kwara government disagree over staff promotion

The organised labour, under the umbrella of Joint State Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Kwara State chapter, has disagreed with the state government over the indefinite postponement of 2020 promotion exercise as announced by the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.

The state government had earlier fixed July 13, 2020, for promotion meetings for the staff of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s), but suddenly announced an indefinite postponement in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service (HOS), Muritala Atoyebi, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the decision.

But organised labour in the state under the umbrella of the Joint State Public Service Negotiating Council disagreed with the government on the postponement.

Labour in a letter dated July 15, 2020, addressed to the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin, suggested ways to carry out the exercise without violating COVID-19 protocols.

In the letter, jointly signed by JNC chairman and secretary, Trade Union Side, Comrade Saliu O. Suleiman, and Comrade Joseph Tunde M. respectively, the union said issues regarding workers welfare, including minimum wage, have been pending before the outbreak of the virus.

