Labour mobilises mass protests over NDDC, others

Toba Agboola

THE Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said the revelations at the National Assembly during the recent probe of activities at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are nothing but national disgrace.

The union called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the cases are not swept under the carpet.

It alerted Labour is going ahead to mobilise for a mass protest against government and the institutions.

A statement by the TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said the Organised Labour is disturbed by the corrupt activities going at government’s Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals.

It vowed to call out members to reclaim Nigeria from an insignificant few that have cornered its wealth to themselves and cronies.

“How could all these happen in a region without portable water, good schools and road network?

“How could NDDC spend N122.9m for condolences when there is no good hospital for the sick?

” Why should this happen in a region where governors are saying they do not have the financial strength to pay the new minimum wage? Yet our leader, Muhammadu Buhari is celebrated world wide as anti corruption czar.

“NDDC, like others are jinxed. Everyone placed in charge of them steal from them and threaten whistleblowers.

“Until the government in power ceases to see appointments as political settlement the country will not make any significant progress.

“For once let action be taken and culprits seriously dealt with like it is done in most climes.

“The Congress shall henceforth take serious action against government policies because you cannot keep telling the people to tighten their belts while you loosen yours.

” It is inhuman to hike electricity tariff, VAT, increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as fuel only for the criminals in government to loot the money.

“To this end TUC is going ahead to mobilise the general public for a mass protest against the government and the institutions,” Olaleye said.

