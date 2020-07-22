Labour Party suspends National Vice Chairman, Southwest

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The National Working Committee of Labour Party has suspended its National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Bode Simeon for what the party described as anti party activities.

The Party in a letter signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkdedir Abdusalam and Secretary, Barrister Julius Abure accused Bode Simeon of various allegations ranging from engaging in anti party activity and non fulfilment of financial obligations to the party.

The letter dated 22nd of July 2020, advised the embattled Vice Chairman to immediately handover all party properties at his disposal to the party Chairman in Ogun State and stop parading himself as the National Vice Chairman of the party pending when the National Executive Council of the party will take the final decision.

The letter as obtained by our Vanguard reads in part;”You are hereby suspended as the National Vice Chairman of our party with immediate effect”.

“Recall our letter dated 16th September, 2019 in which the National Secretariat requested you for explanation on the following issues: “In June 2019, you called and addressed a conference with some group of persons unknown to the Party and you made uncomplimentary remarks about the party and its leadership”.

“On the 8th day of July, 2019 you appeared in the Court of Appeal Ibadan with some persons who took the Party to Court wherein you opposed the motion brought by the party to strike out the matter”.

“On this occasion, you argued that you were representing the National Chairman of the party which was false and misleading”.

“We are told and we verily believed the source that you have been holding meetings with other Political Parties in Ogun State and other persons to destabilize the leadership of the party in that State”.

“We also want to remind you on the 10th day of June, 2019 you picked the Nomination Form for the position of National Vice Chairman South West of Labour Party which you have failed to redeem your pledge. You were given six months duration but have failed to comply during this past years”.

“On the 12th day of September, 2019, you addressed a press conference and you stated that the State Chairman of the party have been removed and you appointed another Chairman to replace him”.

“Consequent upon your failure to provide explanations till date and you have continued in your anti party activities, we are left with no alternative but to suspend you from office”.

“Accordingly, you are hereby suspended as the National Vice Chairman (South West). You are to handover to the State Chairman all Party properties at your disposal and stop parading yourself as the National Vice Chairman of our Party pending when the National Executive Council will take the final decision”.

Also speaking with our correspondent in a telephone chat, the National Chairman of the party Abdukdedri Abdulsalam said the suspension of Bode Simeon is long overdue as he had committed a lot of atrocities against the party.

He said the position he now occupied at the national level, he got it on credit. He issued a promissory note to pay for the money for the nomination form, up til this present moment, he had not redeem the pledge.

“Also, his anti party activities like hobnobbing with other parties at the detriment of Labour Party has made us to take this drastic step”.

All efforts by our correspondent to get reactions from Chief Bode Simeon was unsuccessful as his mobile line was not going through.

