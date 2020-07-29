Labours of our heroes present

By Femi Oluwasanmi

SIR: Whenever the stanza of “the labours of our hero’s past shall not be in vain” is mentioned in the national anthem, what comes to mind is what happens to the labours of our hero’s present, especially the N-power volunteers that are about to be disengaged in the middle of the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic without tangible exit plan.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development Ministry (HADMSDM), Sadiya Umar Farouq had on June 30 congratulated the Batch A of the volunteers for the successful transition to an undisclosed next level of the programme and promised to complete the transition of the Batch B set by the end of July.

This obscurity prompted some of the beneficiaries to embark on both online and offline protests demanding the fulfilment of the promises made by the administration before the 2019 general election especially, by the vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who stated categorically that government will not return the volunteers to the street empty handed.

Similar thing could be deduced from President Buhari’s promise to uplift 100 million Nigerians from poverty in the next 10 years.

However, looking at the approach of the minister in the ongoing disengagement of the Batch A and B of the N-power volunteers, particularly with the latest comment from the minister on the demands of the volunteers, it seems the government has changed its stand.

While responding to the demands of the volunteers on the exit package on July 24, the minister had said that the government cannot pay each volunteer N600,000 as exit package and that by the terms and conditions of the programme, the exit of the two batches was not negotiable.

Obviously, the federal government cannot continue this “modern Almajirai” forever. But disengaging the volunteers without providing them better opportunity at this trying period when other countries are rolling out different types of palliative to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the coronavirus seems to be inhuman.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) in 2018 had reported that 23.4 percent of the Nigeria population are unemployed while 20.4 percent are underemployed.

This is not to talk of other reports from different quarters showing an unprecedented increase in the curve of those living in extreme poverty.

Also, the World Poverty Clock had disclosed in 2019 that 92.1 million Nigerians were living in extreme poverty.

This must have increased given the effect of the lockdown on people’s sources of livelihood. The disengagement of 500,000 N-power volunteers can only boost this figure

Though, at the inception of the programme in 2016, it was clearly stated that the beneficiaries will only spend two years, but with the outbreak of coronavirus and the inability of the government to create a million job annually as promised by the president in 2015 which some of these volunteers would have easily transited to, the best thing to do is to continue to pay these volunteers their stipends until the government works out an exit package to enable them start the business of their dreams.

Giving them exit package will fast-track the effort of the government in rebuilding the nation’s economy and reduce the rate of unemployment which has made those that ought to be living in surplus to be living in scarcity and millions of our heroes who studied hard in school to be begging for N30,000 job per month.

ThemMinistry should give the volunteers something tangible so that their labours will not be in vain because the world and the Batch C volunteers are watching.

In fact, the way the present batch is treated will affect the goal of the programme especially, in the quest to revitalize the critical sectors of the nation’s life.

Femi Oluwasanmi, Ibafo, Ogun State.

