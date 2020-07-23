‘Lack of synergy among security agents worsening insurgency battle’

It has been observed that the absence of synergy among security agencies in the country is one of the reasons why the war against insurgency has not been won.

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor said on Thursday that instead of collaborating to defeat insurgency and other insecurity challenges facing the nation, the nation’s security agencies engage in what he called “individualism.”

He told Daily Trust that the lack of synergy among the nation’s security apparatuses could be seen in the manner the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile of the Nigerian Air Force was handled.

According to him, the NAF took over the role of the police in investigating the accident which allegedly claimed the life of the flying Officer.

He faulted the interim report released by NAF on the death of the young Officer who was buried on Thursday.

The security expert stated that the NAF should have allowed the police to take charge of the investigation and come up with their report instead of the NAF rushing to conduct investigation in the cause of the accident.

“The NAF would have called the police immediately to take over the case,” he said.

He said the earlier the nation’s security agencies synergized to tackle the myriads of insecurity confronting the nation the better.

