Ladies Scottish Open: Oboh thrilled with invitation

Olalekan Okusan

NIGERIA’S teenage golf sensation Georgia Oboh is thrilled by her invitation to the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open to be held between August 13 and 16 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The organisers of the 34-year-old tournament awarded one of the last two invitations to Oboh for the accolades she has received in her short professional career.

“I’m really grateful to receive this invitation into such an important event on the LET and LPGA Tours,” said Oboh “I have been working very hard to be ready to play amongst so many of the world’s best players.”.

Being the first Nigerian golfer to win her card on the Ladies European Tour (Let), Oboh has been listed among the star-studded field by the title sponsor, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Oboh has been invited alongside Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh who is Scotland’s highest ranked player at No.227 on the Rolex Rankings and, with two back-to-back wins on the recent Rose Ladies Series.

