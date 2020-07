The Video Music Awards will see some of the biggest names in the international music industry battle it out to take home prizes for their contributions to music in the past year. Ariana and Gaga each boast nine nominations each, while Bad Guy star Billie Eilish has six along with Blinding Lights singer The Weekend. […]

The post Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Lead MTV VMA’s Award Nomination 2020 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...