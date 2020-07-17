Lady Narrates how she Narrowly Escaped Being Used for Rituals by Ex-Lover

Among the vices corrupting the Nigerian image and putting lives and property of innocent victims at risk is internet fraud (yahoo)and rituals. Of recent times, these vices have become popular among Nigerian guys who idolize the idea of making quick and easy cash no matter the stakes.

Just recently, it was reported that the ‘instagram bigboys’, Raymond Igbalodely Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi and Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr Woodberry had gotten to the end of the road in this illegal act as they were extradited by the Dubai Police for defrauding over 1, 926,400 victims of $435.6 million, from hacking corporate emails and clone websites to redirect payments to their own accounts.

A Nigerian lady has taken to her page on twitter, to narrate her experience with an ex-lover who is an internet fraudster popularly known as ”Yahoo Boy”.

The young lady in her post, advised girls to be wary of the kind of boys they go out with because not all that glitters is gold.

“Let me share my testimony with you guys , how I escaped being used for money rituals, an encounter I had with a guy I used to call my boyfriend , Who is now an ex boyfriend actually

“I’m going to keep his name from the public due to some reasons , I met him through a friend , you know these thing guys do , babe wassup , my friend said he likes you o , and me on a norms , I already said I’ll never date a yahoo boy , never ever again , cause I don’t want wahala

“Baba was a church guy , I mean confirm church guy , if you see when he’s praying ehnn , Yousef go know say you don see your future husband Face with tears of joy.

“Took him to my mum as per. She should meet her daughter’s boyfriend , next day momsie called me , that she had a dream where someone raped me and locked me in a room till I died , we prayed about it and rejected it

“I was in his house one fateful day, he just did shopping that day, so he called me to come see things he got , as the proper girlfriend that I am I said I was going to steal some things home even if he doesn’t agree , went to his wardrobe to look for stuffs to steal

“Condoms fell from one of his clothes , as I bent down to pick it up , I saw one fine slides he got , brought it out from the shoe rack below the wardrobe, low and behold , people of GOD I saw a calabash wrapped with red cloth , I shouted blood of Jesus immediately.

“I was lost in thoughts , no wonder he was always traveling up and down , today he’s in Benin , tomorrow he’s in Osun , next tomorrow he’s in Ife , ask him what he’s going there for , he will say he’s going for something , baba came out from the bathroom and fear gripped me

“Immediately he saw me with the slides , he shouted at me that what am I looking for in his shoe rack , and why I screamed blood of Jesus , told him I hit my leg on something , he noticed my mood changed, kept on asking why I was moody

“Told him it’s because I found condoms in his cloth , omo , e no reach 1 hour , told baba I was going home , next day he called me that he has a suprise for me, that it’s a special treat , maybe the baba don tell am say as I see the calabash , I go die, or dey go use me for rituals. GOD forbid.

“I told my sister about it first , told my Mum later on , come and see deliverance momsie did on my head ,that’s how I ran for my life o , imagine I had told him I saw the calabash , imagine I was close to being used , different thoughts ran through my mind.

“Ladies please , not all that glitter is gold , you never know what these guys are capable of doing, imagine I was secretive and I keep things from my mum , imagine if that condom didn’t fall from his pocket, eventually I would have been used for rituals. I pray we all learn from this.

