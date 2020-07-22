Lagos CJ blames parents for kid’s waywardness

By Adebisi Onanuga

Lagos Chief Judge Justice Kazeem Alogba on Tuesday blamed parents and guardians for their children’s waywardness.

The CJ was speaking at Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Lagos where he released 42 juveniles from BORSAL Correctional Training Institute, Adigbe, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The juveniles were brought in from Ogun for the release ceremony following the recommendation of Correctional Centres Decongestion Committee chaired by Justice Adenike Coker.

They all narrated to the Chief Judge the circumstances under which they were brought to the Correctional Training institute.

But rather than blame the juveniles for their violent and unlawful conduct, Justice Alogba blamed their parents.

He said, “If parents had stood by their children and brought them up well, instead of socialising, most of these children will not have any brush with the law. It is sad that we sacrifice them on the alter of economic gains. Their case is still redeemable.

“Parents and guardians must reawaken themselves to their duties because if we fail, it means we are ungrateful to God who gave them to us. If we ourselves are upright, they will see in us the moral latitude needed to lead a good life.”

