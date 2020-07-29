Lagos discharges 62 COVID-19 patients, including 11 foreigners

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 62 more COVID-1 patients from various isolation facilities across the state having recovered fully and tested negative for COVID-19.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander said the COVID-19 patients include:19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from isolation facilities.

The patients; 6 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark) nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); seven from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; two from Gbagada, four from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

“Remember, COVID-19 spread faster in crowded places, Avoid crowded places, Open up your windows and, meet people in open places, maintain, physical distancing even if you mask up. take responsibility, for COVID19FreeLagos. Stopping community spread of COVID19 begins with you Let’s stay safe.”

