Lagos fixes alternative routes ahead Third Mainland Bridge closure

Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the palliative works on the alternative routes highlighted for traffic management during the proposed 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation, are rounding up in readiness for the partial closure scheduled to commence Friday, 24th July, 2020.

According to a Statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the six months repair works to be embarked on by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is targeted at fixing the worn out expansion joints on the structure of the bridge.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, while responding to questions raised concerning some failed sections of the alternative routes confirmed that Iddo inwards Carter Bridge, Market road inward Herbert Macaulay road, Herbert Macaulay road by Abeokuta street, Herbert Macaulay by Cemetery and Apapa inward Oyingbo have all been fixed.

Oladeinde further explained that the first phase of the bridge rehabilitation would focus on Oworonshoki inward Lagos Island in the morning with traffic diversion from 12.00 midnight to 1.00pm while the Lagos Island inward Oworonshoki will divert traffic in the afternoon from 1.00pm to 12.00 midnight.

The Commissioner while notifying that different options have been provided for motorists to navigate their journeys, he advised motorists heading towards Ikeja and Ikorodu road from Osborne Road, Ikoyi in the morning to make use of Carter Bridge to access Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa which will lead them through Funsho Williams Avenue to Doman Long Bridge to Ikorodu, or use Carter Bridge to Iddo through Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu and link Ikorodu Road.

Oladeinde advised motorists coming from Victoria Island to utilise Ozumba Mbadiwe Road to Falomo Bridge through Alfred Rewane to Old Kingsway Road, Osborn to Ilubirin and Catter Bridge. As a second option for this category of motorists, he advised them to take Bonny Camp to Independence Bridge to Marina Bridge through Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Ijora Olopa, Iddo and Oyingbo.

In the afternoon, road users inbound Lagos Island are advised to use Ojota on Ikorodu road to access Funsho Williams Avenue through Eko Bridge/Apongbon axis or utilize Ikorodu road to access Fadeyi/jibowu/yaba axis to access Oyingbo-Iddo to Carter Bridge

Alternatively, the Commissioner stated that motorists can also use Oshodi/Charity through Agege Motor Road to access Cappa to link Ilupeju Bypass or Mushin to get to Town Planning Way to link Ikorodu road or access Moshalasi/Idi-Oro from Mushin to access Funsho Williams avenue and connect Eko Bridge to get to Apongbon or use Empire Road to access Yaba to link Oyingbo-Iddo axis.

In the same vein, motorists coming from the International Airport to Lagos are advised to use Oshodi-oke to get to Town Planning to link Ikorodu road.

Oladeinde disclosed that repair works are ongoing on the remaining routes highlighted for traffic diversions to enhance free traffic flow along the corridor during the rehabilitation works.

The commissioner as a way of reducing high influx of vehicles during the closure, advised motorists who do not have urgent assignments on the Island to avoid the area from Friday 24th July, 2020, while those that must visit the area should consider the use of the dedicated BRT/LBSL buses to further reduce traffic congestions on the repair corridor.

He urged the road users to comply with the State’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the laid down traffic directions to minimize inconvenience in movement and ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the bridge.

