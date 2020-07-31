Lagos opens boarding houses as schools resume next week

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has approved for its boarding schools to receive SS3 pupils resuming next Monday.

In a statement announcing the resumption of schools for SS3 and Technical College 3 students, the Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said day and boarding students would be expected back in school August 3 for revision ahead of the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) starting August 17.

“Only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume at day and boarding Schools on August 3 for revision classes and examinations,” she said.

Lagos State runs 16 model colleges and upgraded secondary schools that have boarding houses.

Private schools are also to resume for SS3 students only.

As schools resume, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) would commence an assessment to clear them fit to be opened.

Director-General, OEQA, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni said at a press briefing in Alausa on Wednesday that all schools have been directed to fill self-assessments forms based on resumption guidelines, which Quality Assurance would evaluate before visiting the schools. She said schools that pass the assessment would then have their status changed from ‘Open’ to ‘Cleared’.

“The Lagos Sate Government, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) is realizing guideliens for the safe reopening of schools and learning facilities to safeguard learners, teacerhs, workers and parents during this time. And to realise the objective, the OEQA evaluators will be visiting private schools across the six education districts to ensure compliance.

Few of what to expect include: thorough fumigation of all school environment including classrooms, chairs and desks, provision of running water with soap, provision of hand sanitizer, wearing of facemask, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, and maintaining social distance,” she said.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni also said schools would be required to show their blended learning and distance learning plans in case in-person class resumption is interrupted again.

When asked what would befall schools that do not comply with filling the assessment, the DG said they would be closed down. However, she said pupils in terminal classes would still write their examinations.

“Schools that refuse to fill the assessment forms will be shut down. But children will sit for WAEC. The schools will be punished separately,” she said.

Nevertheless, while schools make effort to ensure learning continues, she said the state would also launch programmes to cater to all learners depending on their access to technology.

Like this: Like Loading...