By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Wednesday, recorded another 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, with Lagos leading with 180 cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation.

The states include Lagos 180, followed by Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 86, Kaduna-56, Edo-47, Ondo-37, Kwara-35, Ogun-19, Rivers-19, Kano-17, Ebonyi-16, Enugu-16, Delta-7, Bayelsa-4, Bauchi-3 and Abia-1.

ALSO READ:

NCDC noted that “on July 22, there were 543 new confirmed cases and eight deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, Nigeria has recorded a total of 38,344 confirmed cases, 15,815 discharged and 813 deaths.”

Below is a tweet by NCDC on the new COVID-19 cases:

543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-180

FCT-86

Kaduna-56

Edo-47

Ondo-37

Kwara-35

Ogun-19

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ebonyi-16

Enugu-16

Delta-7

Bayelsa-4

Bauchi-3

Abia-1 38,344 confirmed

15,815 discharged

813 deaths pic.twitter.com/8J6bMJy6jN — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 22, 2020

VANGUARD

The post Lagos records 180 new COVID-19 cases; total now 38,344 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...