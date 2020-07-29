Lagos reopens schools, mulls cancellation of 3rd term session

…Officials to monitor protocol guidelines

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has directed all the Senior School 3, SS3 and Technical Study Three, TEC3, students in both day and boarding schools in the state to resume on Monday, August 3, 2020.

This was in line with the Federal Government’s pronouncement, directing students in exit classes across the country to resume on Tuesday, 4th of August, 2020 for revision classes ahead of their forthcoming examinations.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo who disclosed this the measure “is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

Adefisayo stated that the directive of reopening Lagos schools became imperative due to the newly announced date by West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE which is scheduled to commence on the 17th of August, 2020.

“Only SS3 and TEC3 students are permitted to resume at day and boarding schools on the 3rd of August, for revision classes and examinations,” Adefisayo noted.

She, therefore, enjoined all schools in the state to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students.

Adefisayo stressed that while students in SS3 and TEC 3 will have the privilege of sitting for their examinations, the state government is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The commissioner revealed that various meetings had been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,” Adefisayo stated.

She, however, enjoined all schools in the state to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Lagos reopens schools, mulls cancellation of 3rd term session appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...