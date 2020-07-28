Lagos seals Banana Island water plant

Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC) Monday said it sealed the Banana Island Property Owners Resident Association (BIPORAL) water plant for safety reasons. LSWRC executive secretary Funke Adepoju told journalists at the site of the plant that the decision to seal was aimed at protecting residents from consuming unhygienic water. “The regulatory compliance seal order […]

