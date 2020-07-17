Lagos seals PINNOCK estate over infractions

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, has ordeed the sealing of 42 buildings, some of which are already in use, in and around Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki. He decried the spate of unapproved and illegal building construction in the area.

The Commissioner said it was unacceptable that most buildings in the estate were being constructed without approval, while some fake Planning Permits were also discovered with some developers, saying no effort would be spared to unravel the cartel behind fake approvals and ensure their prosecution in line with the extant laws.

He urged owners of sealed properties to come forth with the Planning Permit authorising their building construction stating that it was expected of property owners in the estate and other areas to always be law abiding and display good sense of patriotism by respecting the building codes of Lagos.

“It is by so doing that we all can join the vanguard for the protection of life and property,” he said.

He said government would not hesitate to bring any erring developer and property owner to book, stressing that no one was allowed to erect a building without Planning Permit and Stage Certification from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

“Lagosians should endeavor to produce on site, on demand, the Planning Permit authorising their developments and evidence of Stage Certification, including Certificates of Completion and Fitness for Habitation from LASBCA,” he said.

