Lagos to partner private sector on infrastructure devt

Amidst the economic recession and dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government has declared readiness to partner with the organised private sector for sustainable road infrastructure in the State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, while addressing members of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) who paid a courtesy visit to her office, disclosed that there was a ray of hope for companies coming to enter into Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) with the state government.

According to her, Lagos is deliberately promoting its performance index on the Ease of Doing Business and that the invitation extended to the organised private sector to collaborate with the government on infrastructural development would create a win-win situation for all collaborators.

She commended Zenith and Access Banks for their collaborative efforts in the area of Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) while charging

MAN to take bold steps to encourage its members to partner with the government.

The SA pointed out that there are concessions such as tax holidays, branding and advertisement concessions attached to such partnerships.

The General Manager, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Dr. Abiodun Afolabi who also spoke during the visit explained that the laboratory is well equipped to carry out various quality assurance tests, adding that it has zero tolerance for building collapse.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Ikeja branch of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mrs. Oluchi Odimuko applauded the state government for the daily upload of construction work schedule in the state.

