Lagos trains teachers ahead of post COVID-19 resumption

Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Teachers in the employ of the Lagos State government and others have been trained on best practices to adopt when schools finally resume after months of closure because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, the Education Commissioner Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the seminar which held virtually and had as theme: “Mitigating Strategies against Erosion in the Education Sector” was to upgrade the teachers’ skills for resumption.

“The objective is to remain relevant and productive during the Post-COVID era, hence the urgent need to equip our teachers with necessary skills to face and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic becomes imperative,” she said.

In managing their pupils when they return to the classroom, Mrs. Adefisayo counseled the teachers to consider the challenges they may have faced during the long stay from school.

She said some of them may have experienced hunger, sexual abuse, domestic violence, emotional, social and psychological vices, urging the teachers to show love to and reassure their pupils that this phase cannot hinder their bright future.

The training covered three key areas – “Graphology – An Essential Tool in Predictive Learning,” “Effective Communication for developing, maintaining an all-round stable learner” and “Child’s Right, Laws (Where to Find Help for the Unstable Learner).”

Like this: Like Loading...