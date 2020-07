It was a dress rehearsal yesterday, on the Third Mainland Bridge, of the hassles to come in the next six months, as the longest bridge in West Africa will be partially shut for repairs begining today and for 180 days by the Federal Ministry of Works to fix worn out expansion joints.

