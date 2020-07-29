LALA foundation donates relief materials to Bayelsa community

Our Reporter

A non-governmental organisation, Learning and life aid foundation (LALA), has donated relief materials to residents of Oyobu clan in Opokuma(KOLGA) Bayelsa state.

The group also educated about 100 families during the sensitisation and advocacy programme.

The sensitisation was carried out in Izon language on COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the palliatives donated include tubers of yam, cartoons of noodles, bags of rice, face masks and hand sanitisers.

LALA founder, Lillian Alaere Ebifegha, an illustrious daughter of the community, said the gesture to support efforts of the state and federal government in cushioning socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

“The effect of COVID-19 is greatly felt in all corners of the world. The novel virus has brought untold hardship to the people of the community in particular, especially the elderly ones as well as widows and orphans.

‘’Our mission is to assist in every possible ways while also calling on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to key into the vision of the foundation which is, ‘Advancing world peace, as well as well-being at all levels – individual, family, tribal, national, and world,” she explained.

One of the board members of the Foundation, Alfred Okubo, explained that data of all households in the community had been collected to guide the assignment.

He further assured continuous efforts will be made to ensure the community gets assistance from the foundation.

Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the programme, showing the campaign was successful.

An elder, who represented the community, thanked the foundation for consistent demonstration of love as well as the zeal and sacrifice with which they executed the charity campaign.

Ebifegha acknowledged efforts from members of the foundation, who assisted in distribution of the palliatives.

.

