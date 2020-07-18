Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests negative

By Kolade ADEYEMI, Jos

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Plateau State, Noel Donjur, has tested negative from Corona virus.

It would be recalled that some weeks back, Donjur had tested positive to the virus which led him to go into isolation for treatment.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, in a statement, said “this cheering news, which was broken in the early hours of today by the Hon. Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar, said Hon. Donjur was asymptomatic.

He also said, “I want to use this medium to appeal to the public to avail themselves for the test. They should exploit government benevolence of taking over the bills and treatment of those whose test has turned positive.”

