CHELSEA coach Frank Lampard has said he regretted the language he used in a pitch-side face-off with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this week.

A video from the stands at Anfield showed Lampard angrily exchanging words with the German during Wednesday’s 5-3 Premier League defeat by the Reds, and Lampard has said he feels he could have chosen his words more carefully at the time.

“To be honest, I have seen the video and I was there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that,” he said. “These things get played a lot on social media.

I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets].”

Lampard said again he was more frustrated with the behaviour from the champions’ bench than that of Klopp.

“I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp to toast their success,” he said. “There were things I didn’t like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, but their bench. Emotions run high in this game.”

Klopp also weighed in on the incident, saying: “We are not ‘arrogant’. Frank was in a really competitive mood, I respect that a lot.

The post Lampard regrets expletive-laden rant at Anfield appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...