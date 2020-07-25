Daily News

Lampard regrets expletive-laden rant at Anfield

By
0
Post Views: Visits 48

CHELSEA coach Frank Lampard has said he regretted the language he used in a pitch-side face-off with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this week.

A video from the stands at Anfield showed Lampard angrily exchanging words with the German during Wednesday’s 5-3 Premier League defeat by the Reds, and Lampard has said he feels he could have chosen his words more carefully at the time.

“To be honest, I have seen the video and I was there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that,” he said. “These things get played a lot on social media.

Read Also: Napoli finally agree €60m for OSIMHEN

 

I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets].”

Lampard said again he was more frustrated with the behaviour from the champions’ bench than that of Klopp.

“I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp to toast their success,” he said. “There were things I didn’t like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, but their bench. Emotions run high in this game.”

Klopp also weighed in on the incident, saying: “We are not ‘arrogant’. Frank was in a really competitive mood, I respect that a lot.

The post Lampard regrets expletive-laden rant at Anfield appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Lampard regrets expletive-laden rant at Anfield appeared first on Breaking News.

Worry over multiple security checkpoints

Previous article

Orphanage owner held for keeping 74 children

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News