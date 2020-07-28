Land allottees seek Sanwo-Olu’s intervention against land grabbers

By Adebisi Onanuga

Allottees of Ogudu GRA Scheme II, Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the incessant activities of land grabbers.

Two of the allottees, Adedamola Bamtefa and Mrs Roseline Aina, said they acquired their land from original allottees of the state government and then perfected the titles of the land at the state Survey Division and Land Registry.

They also claimed that a leading property developer has been sending thugs to stop work on their land.

“We humbly plead with the government to come to our aid and use its machinery to deliver us from unlawful, illegal and criminal steps being taken by the developer and his company, his thugs and miscreants, to dispossesss us of our land within Ojota/Ogudu Government Residential Scheme, Phase 2,” they said.

According to them, the police at Zone II, Onikan and Ogudu Area H have been unable to stop the suspected land grabbers.

Following their petition, Lagos state Task Force on Land Grabbers, acting on the instruction of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, after investigation and due diligence, twice in August and November 2019, carried out enforcement on the disputed land.

Nineteen suspected land grabbers arrested during the August 2019 enforcement are facing trial before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni of the Special Offences Court, Oshodi.

