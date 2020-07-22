Lati Alagbada Challenges His Continuous Detention In Prison Despite Court Ruling Granting Bail

A popular music promoter from Ibadan, Lateef ‘Lati’ Alagbada, has sued the Attorney General of the Federation and four other policemen for allegedly disobeying a court ruling which directed that he should be granted bail.

Lati Alagbada, as he is popularly known, has been in police custody while the Federal Government has been perfecting plans to extradite him to the United States of America, where he is facing illicit drug-related charges.

Justice Muslim Hassan had in a judgment granted an application by the Attorney-General of the Federation to extradite Alagbada.

However, the music promoter appealed against the judgment and subsequently filed an application to be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

Justice Hassan had on July 7, 2020, granted him bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum, following the failure of the Federal Government to extradite him to the United State to face trial on hard drugs charges.

However, in the contempt application filed by his lawyer, Dr Babatunde Oni, Alagbada alleged that despite the bail, Malami and the four policemen had refused to let him go.

He, therefore, prayed the court to commit them to prison for alleged disobedience of court order.

The court is yet to fix a date to hear the contempt suit.

