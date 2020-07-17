Law firm hosts Sirleaf

Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former Liberian president, Ellen Johnson, will be part of a line-up of prestigious panellists and speakers at the seventh annual Hogan Lovells Africa Forum.

The event, to be held on Monday, will delve deep into business-critical dialogues surrounding Africa’s growth and sustainability.

Head of Hogan Lovells Africa Practice Andrew Skipper said: “We at Hogan Lovells are very excited to have so many influential and respected individuals from different industries join our discussions at this year’s Africa Forum.

“We are particularly thrilled to have President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as part of our event, as she is a global leader of freedom, peace, justice, women’s empowerment and democratic rule.

“As Africa’s first democratically-elected female head of state, she led Liberia from 2006 to 2018 through reconciliation and recovery following the nation’s decade-long civil war, as well as the Ebola Crisis, winning international acclaim for achieving economic, social, and political change.”

