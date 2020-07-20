Daily News

Lawmaker to Assembly: ensure safety rules

Oziegbe Okoeki

 

AS the Lagos State House of Assembly resumes after a week shutdown following the death of a member  Tunde Buraimoh today, a member of the Assembly,  Moshood Oshun has called on the leadership  to ensure total compliance with the Coronavirus safety rules and regulations.

Oshun said the advice has become necessary because of the concern arising from the increasing cases of the pandemic both in the state and across the country, adding that the House cannot afford to do anything that will put the life of any lawmaker or member of staff at risk.

The lawmaker said there was the need to ensure both social and physical distance both in the offices and at the chamber and also strictly enforce the mask wearing directive to ensure everyone’s safety.

 

