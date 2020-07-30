Lawyers vow to render pro-bono service to defend service chiefs in court

Some legal practitioners have pledged to defend Nigeria’s constitution and sovereignty for free against persons attempting to undermine the powers of the President and efforts of the Service Chiefs.

The groups, under the aegis of Patriotic Nigerian Lawyers (PNL) and Concerned Citizens made this vow on Thursday at a World Press Conference in Abuja.

Speaking at the press conference on behalf of the groups, PNL’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Abdulmalik Alfa, described the suit by the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs as an “exercise in futility”.

The legal practitioners, however, urged the CUPP spokesperson to meet them in court and assured that neither Mr. President nor the Security Chiefs would be distracted by the suit.

“He can be assured that very selfless and patriotic Nigerian lawyers will rise up in Defence of the letters of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other laws of the land to defend our selfless men and women who on daily basis risk their life whilst we are asleep,” the group noted.

