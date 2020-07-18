Lee Group donates 100,000 face masks to Osun

Jill Okeke

The management of Lee Group of Companies has expressed the readiness of the group to build a stronger business relationship with the government of Osun State, so as to enhance the lives of individuals and economy of the state.

Making this assurance on Wednesday, in Lagos, while donating 100,000 pieces of bio-base face masks to the state’s COVID-19 Food & Relief Committee, the group’s Executive, Mr. Philip Seng, stated that the group had already started developing strategic industrial investments in Osun State.

One of such investments, he added, was its acquisition of an industrial park in Ikire, which would serve as an industrial hub that would revolutionise the state’s economy.

Seng explained that the decision to donate the facemasks to the state, was informed by the need to support the state government in its fight against the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Secretary of the State’s COVID-19 Food & Relief Committee, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, expressed the state’s delight, especially because of the timeliness of the gesture.

