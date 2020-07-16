Leeds boss beg fans to celebrate promotion to Premier League at home

Leeds United are on the verge of ending a 16-year absence from the Premier League and club owner Andrea Radrizzani wants fans to be weary of the novel Covid-19 while celebrating.

Radrizzani is fearful that the fight against coronavirus could be compromised if supporters gather in their droves over the final games of the season.

Victory over Barnsley on Thursday afternoon will see Leeds move within one point from securing a place in next season’s Premier League.

There are concerns that there could be a repeat of similar scenes from when Liverpool ended a 30 years wait for the Premier League title.

Radrizzani penned an open letter to fans in the Yorkshire Evening Post, writing: ‘The love you have shown the club, the players, my family and I and all the staff who work at Thorp Arch and Elland Road has been nothing short of amazing.

‘The last four months have been incredibly difficult for everyone around the world, but I believe the way our communities have pulled together has been amazing – especially here in Yorkshire where huge progress has been made due to our values and collective spirit.

‘Thanks to the tremendous work of healthcare teams and key workers, and the sacrifices we have all made, the situation has improved.’

‘However, my message to you all is that the fight against Covid-19 is not yet over and we must continue to be sensible. I know many of you are desperate to show our boys support during this important week – but the health and well-being of our loved ones in our community must be our top priority.

‘I have always felt that football means little without the presence of fans, and now I know that for sure. However, it is vitally important we stay safe and keep those around us safe too by staying at home.’

‘We take nothing for granted and there are still three very important games to play this season. I know that the management and our players will not rest until we have reached our objectives and the final ball is kicked. I know that whatever the outcome may be, many of you will want to come together and cheer us on, but on behalf of everyone at Leeds United I would ask that you enjoy these final games at home safely.

‘We want supporters back in the stands as soon as possible and if the virus returns to our region due to mass gatherings, then we could damage the progress that has been made.

‘We hear you and we feel you in every moment – we know how important the club is to this community. But please, stay at home.’

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will qualify automatically alongside West Brom for next season’s Premier League if both teams fail to drop points with two matches left.

VANGUARD

The post Leeds boss beg fans to celebrate promotion to Premier League at home appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...