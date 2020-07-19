Daily News

Lekki Pastor in auto crash

John Ofikhenua, Abuja

 

 

A popular Lekki Pastor, Apostle Chris Omashola, who heads the Zionwealth Church, was on Saturday afternoon involved in a auto crash in Warri.

His Special Assistant, Mr. Seun Adeyeye, in a terse statement, explained  the accident occurred at about 3pm around a flyover opposite Delta Mall in Warri, Delta State.

Omashola, who is also a Public Relations expert, was driving alone in a Toyota Camry when the car crashed.

The cleric was rushed to Skyphon Medical Centre along Refinery Road, Warri for medical attention.

