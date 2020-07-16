News From Africa Lesotho: Thabane’s Allies Threaten to ‘Expose’ Prime Minister Majoro’s ‘Dirty Secrets’ By admin 2 days ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 115 [Lesotho Times] Thomas Thabane’s allies have declared war on Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments