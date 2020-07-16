News From Africa

Lesotho: Thabane’s Allies Threaten to ‘Expose’ Prime Minister Majoro’s ‘Dirty Secrets’

By
0
Post Views: Visits 115

[Lesotho Times] Thomas Thabane’s allies have declared war on Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

COMPLIN seeks increased TETFund allocation to Polytechnic libraries

Previous article

Lesotho: Police Chief Mokete Faces Sexual Assault Charge

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa