Liberia: Attack On Opposition in Ex-President’s Stronghold Resurrects Ethnic Strains

[FrontPageAfrica] Monrovia — Late President Samuel Kanyon Doe’s mistreatment of certain ethnic groups, particularly the Gio and Mano in Nimba County, resulted in divisions and violence among indigenous populations, who until then had coexisted relatively peacefully. This triggered more than a decade of civil war, killing about 250,000 people and sending thousands more into exile.

