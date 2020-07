The District Governor, Lions Club, District 404 B2, Nigeria, Ademola Adesoye, has decried rising cases of diabetes among Nigerians.This has led to the determination to fight the disease to its knees in Kwara, Ekiti, Osun and Lagos states with no fewer than 20,000 beneficiaries of its mass screening and treatment. He made this known at […]

