Liverpool captain named Footballer of the Year

LIVERPOOL captain honoured by the Football Writers’ Association after beating Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford due to their Premier League title success and his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic

The England midfielder steered Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years and the Reds were crowned English champions, following on from their Champions League triumph last season.

With Henderson as captain, Liverpool secured the title with a record seven games left to play, and with an 18-point lead over Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of fixtures, they could yet break the record for the largest winning margin – the existing record of 19 is held by second-placed City.

However, what swayed the vote in Henderson’s favour was the work that he did off the pitch during the coronavirus crisis.

