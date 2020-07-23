Liverpool looking to hijack Napoli’s move for Osimhen

Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to hijack Victor Osimhen’s signature, despite reports indicating that the player is only an inch away for committing to Napoli.

The Reds’ CEO Peter Moore is said to be putting pressure on Osimhen’s agent Cristiano Giuntoli to turn the tide against Napoli who have given preference by Osimhen’s French club Lille.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato who provided an update on Osimhen’s situation said:

“Yesterday there was a telephone contact for Osimhen, William D’Avila (Osimhen’s agent) called Cristiano Giuntoli, and this gives us hope,” Venerato told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, via Area Napoli.

“In recent days he always postponed signing a contract, despite having always responded with great grace. In England, there have been contacts, live meetings with the Liverpool chief scout.

“This agent is very close to the Liverpool CEO, who is pushing a lot for Osimhen, but the timing of the market is different from ours.

“The player continues to be of interest to the Reds, United and Tottenham, but the times are dilated.

“Napoli have the advantage because they have a definite agreement with Lille, his club are pressing him so that he accepts the blue shirt.

“As mentioned earlier, in England, the market is made at the end of the season, and the French club cannot wait.”

Vanguard

