Liverpool will only sign players if funds are available – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says it is not an ‘excuse’ but the club will not spend money on transfers that they do not have.

The Liverpool boss says he is incredibly happy with his squad amid calls for him to spend money on back-ups for his striking trio; Gary Neville has said that he faces a ‘conundrum’.

Wednesday’s opponents Chelsea have already bought Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and look likely to add Kai Havertz, leading some to get nervous about Liverpool’s lack of reinforcements.

“I am happy with my squad 100%. I was last year when people wanted us to sign him and him. It’s not that we don’t want, we try to make the right decisions and then COVID came. The situation changed and not for the better,” said Klopp.

“It’s not that we don’t think we cannot improve with transfers, we just do what we can and cannot. The main difference with us this year was consistency. We won against Chelsea away and now they are how many points behind?

“There’s not a 30-point gap to Chelsea you can see that on the pitch. Our boys put everything into it, I’m not sure you can buy that.

“We had to build this and that took time. It is not about spending, it is about having the right team in the right situation. We can buy if we have the money and the need. If one of these is not there, we will not. It’s not an excuse.

“We got 97 points last season and who did I bring in for the one point gap to City? We didn’t because we didn’t and we saw what happened. There will be lot of tests next year and we have to be ready. Some are decided in the transfer market but not all of them.”

Klopp admits his players will “have to put the blinkers on” to concentrate on the visit of Chelsea before they can lift the Premier League trophy.

With a first title in 30 years secured almost a month ago the club’s final home match of the season will see captain Jordan Henderson presented with the silverware immediately after the visit of Frank Lampard’s side.

Klopp accepts it is something of a distraction but is confident they can rise to the occasion, having won just two of five matches since they were crowned champions.

“We have to put the blinkers on,” Klopp said. “It is not the easiest game I ever prepared with a team because there are two things tomorrow night.

“Usually I don’t have to think about anything else other than the football game and I can be focused.“But in the end we can only win if we are 100 per cent so we have to go for something as well, it is not as if we are there waiting for the party to start.

“We have to see how we deal with it but I am very positive these boys will put a proper performance out on the pitch.”

